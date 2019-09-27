DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a wreck on I-75 Southbound in Dooly County on Friday afternoon.

According to Coroner James Hudson, the three-vehicle accident happened around mile marker 117, which is the exit for Pinehurst-Hawkinsville Road.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. and was cleared around 3:45 p.m. All lanes were blocked at first, and then eventually one of three was opened an hour later.

Hudson says one man was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, but he has not been identified yet.

He also said two other people were taken to the hospital, and their condition and identities haven’t been released.

The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office says Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.

13WMAZ attempted to contact Georgia State Patrol for more information, but no one was available to speak about the accident both times we called throughout the afternoon.

This story will be updated when that information is available.

