Dooly County teacher works virtually while fighting COVID-19

One of Roger Teeple's students wrote 13WMAZ about how his dedication to continue teaching her class while he's quarantining inspires her.

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — A Dooly County teacher tested positive for COVID-19 and still shows up to work every day to educate his students virtually.

"Mr. Teeple's the best teacher that I've had at Dooly County High School," Dooly County High School Junior Leigh Brackin said.

She wrote 13WMAZ about her agriculture teacher. Roger Teeple's dedication to his students inspires her.

"I'm in his special Ed class and he makes it more understandable for me. Some teachers would just say here's the work and just do it. He'll actually explain what it is you have to do and give it to you," she said.

"When you've got students like Leigh and others that you see come into class, I try to speak to each one individually, say hello to them, it makes you feel good," Teeple said.

He carried that same dedication to his students even while dealing with health problems. He had heart surgery over the summer, and tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 4.

"I came here to the house in Vienna and I've just hibernated. I'm here by myself so no one else is being exposed," Teeple said.

"I immediately just started praying for help and I just can't lose another teacher like that because he's amazing," Brackin said.

Teeple still shows up for work everyday virtually to teach his six agriculture classes, hoping to show his students the importance of perseverance and dependability.

"It means a lot to me cause he's actually outgoing and showing that he cares about our education," Brackin said.

"If I can show the students I can show up through this virus, maybe some of them can see what it's like. They can show up also later on in life and say, 'Hey if he can do it, I can do it'," Teeple said.