MONTEZUMA, Ga. — On Wednesday mornings in May we're taking you to four beautiful locations in Central Georgia to watch the sunrise.

Week one of Sunrise Snaps takes us to Yoder's Deitsch Haus Restaurant off Georgia Highway 26 in Montezuma.

Yoder's is a favorite with locals, and its combination of great food, a bakery, and its setting in the heart of farm country make it popular with tour groups, too.

RELATED: #Drone13: Tobesofkee is ready for spring!

The Mennonite restaurant opens from 11:30 a.m to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, then Thursday through Saturday. It's closed on Sunday and Monday.

The attached bakery, which opens at 7 a.m., carries everything from fresh-made donuts to home baked breads, pies, and cakes.

A quick look from overhead shows the beautiful farm setting in Macon County that makes the restaurant a favorite spot in Central Georgia.

RELATED: Here's an aerial view of this year's Cherry Blossom Festival from #DRONE13

You can get to Yoder's by taking I-75 South through Houston County and exiting off at exit 127. From there, take a right onto GA-26, and the restaurant will be on your left about 13 miles down the road.

Join us next Wednesday, May 8th at 6 a.m. for your next Sunrise Snaps location.

Show us why your hometown has the most morning glory by sending us your Sunrise Snaps on Facebook and by email to news@13wmaz.com for a chance to get featured on-air and online!