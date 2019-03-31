VIENNA, Ga. — Sheronica James reflects on the memories of her brother, Freddie James McKenzie Jr.

"He was an all out, stand up guy. He was just one of a kind. He was our baby brother, he was excited, happy, he was just that person," Sheronica said.

One year ago in the early morning hours of Easter, Mckenzie was shot to death in Klub Money in Vienna in Dooly County.

RELATED: SC community creates makeshift memorial to honor 10-year-old who died in school fight

At only 25 years old, McKenzie leaves behind family and friends still seeking answers on his unsolved murder.

"It's devastating, it's hurtful everyday, it's painful everyday, it's emptiness, because he's not here, and whoever did it is still among us. You know it's hard," Sheronica said.

People in t-shirts saying 'Long Live Freddie' filled a parking lot close to the nightclub where McKenzie lost his life.

They prepared banners and pictures of him, ready to stand as one and walk for the loved one they lost.

McKenzie's other sister, Shenita James, says this walk is for him but also to make a stand on gun violence.

"Put the guns down. It's not fair to families like us that are suffering. It won't be fair to your family because in the end your family will suffer too," Shenita said.

They walked from the place McKenzie was killed to the place he now lays to rest, seeking justice for his murder along the way.

RELATED: Henry County supports family of fallen officer with memorial motorcycle ride

"We want justice, and his name will live on, he's going to forever live on. He's going to live on through his family friends, everyone, he's going to forever live on among us," said Sheronica.

He was a brother, a son, a friend, a solider.

Monday, April 1st will mark the one year anniversary of McKenzie's murder.