Miles Bryant, 22, is accused of concealing Susana Morales' death and false report of a crime.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Doraville police officer has been arrested in connection to 16-year-old Susana Morales' death, according to the Gwinnett Police Department.

A release stated Miles Bryant, 22, with the Doraville Police Department, is being charged with concealing the death of another and false report of a crime. Bryant is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond. He was arrested while he was off-duty, said Hideshi Valle with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Last week, Morales' remains were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow County line. She had been missing for more than six months. Morales had initially been reported missing on July 26, 2022.

"During the course of the investigation, detectives developed enough probable cause to arrest him (Bryant) today but the investigation is still ongoing and fairly new," Valle said. "If there's further charges in the future, those will be known."

The Gwinnett County Police Department said its detectives continue to investigate Morales' death. Officer Valle added the medical examiner is in the process of reviewing the cause of Morales' death.

"At this time, there's no known relationship between them (Bryant and Morales)," Valle said.

In a social media post, Doraville Police said Bryant was no longer employed with them – calling him a "now former police officer" after he was served felony arrest warrants by the Gwinnett County Police Department.

"The City of Doraville and its Police Department are fully cooperating with the Gwinnett Police Department in its investigation of Mr. Bryant," the Doraville Police Department wrote. "Our prayers rest with the family and friends of Susana Morales and everyone else affected by this tragedy."

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300. You can also call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.