'Dot Day' fosters artistic confidence, courage in Central Georgia students

Heard Elementary School is hoping to build students who are confident in art.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Students and teachers at Heard Elementary spent Thursday celebrating International Dot Day.

International Dot Day started when the author Peter H. Reynolds wrote a book called 'The Dot..

The book was meant to inspire children to build confidence and courage in their artwork by starting with just a dot.

Heard Elementary used Dot Day with their school theme, "Get in the game," and students performed their Dot Song by musical teacher Elaine Deckbar.

Tracy Wheeler is the visual arts teacher at the school. She says Dot Day helps students to appreciate the importance of art.

"Art helps students to think outside the box," Wheeler says. "It helps them think creatively and logically, which they can put that into their other subjects."