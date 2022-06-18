'It feels great to do this kind of work': Double amputee veteran gets custom motorcycle

Tony Mullins is wounded combat veteran who lost both his legs while fighting in Afghanistan.

MACON, Ga. — Everyone loves getting new set of wheels and this motorcycle group did just that for a former Marine.

Tony Mullins was a U.S. Marine and did two tours in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2011. He was a combat engineer and was hit by an IED. That's how he lost both his legs in 2011.

Rolling Thunder Georgia-3 worked with Combat Hero Bike Build to make a custom motorcycle for Mullis. Terry Sharp with Combat Hero Bike Build says it took about seven months to customize.

"We've done this since 2014. Tony is a well deserved veteran -- U.S. Marine Corp veteran. Just a great young man. It just feels great to do this kind of work," Sharp said.

Mullis said it's been a long wait to get this bike.

"I'm nervous now but I just want to ride, I just want to get on the road and ride, and feel the wind in my hair, " Mullis said.

Rusty Stripling with Rolling Thunder Georgia - 3 says he's glad the members are able to help a veteran.

"Please support Rolling Thunder and your veteran because without the veterans, we don't get to do any of the things we do," Stripling said.

Mullis said it was hard to find someone to make a motorcycle for him because he was a double amputee from the knees up.

He had seen the bike previously but was unaware that he would be officially getting it.

"Luckily, Combat Hero Bike Build they trust me and I plan to show them that. But no, I didn't know it was going to be here today," Mullis said.

If you or someone you know would like to donate a motorcycle to a combat wounded veteran for customization, you can go to combatherobikebuild.org to learn more.