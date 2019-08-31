MONTEZUMA, Ga. — D. F. Douglass High School closed its doors back in 1998. The students who went there say they never want to forget the school they loved so much.

The school opened back in 1958 and closed 40 years later because of low enrollment.

Vickie Miller from the class of '77 said even though the school doors have closed, they want to keep the memory alive.

"We wanted to come together as a family to fellowship together so that we don't forget where our roots come from because our hearts bleed green and gold for D. F. Douglass High School," she said.

Over 200 D. F. Douglass alumni came to the old school grounds to catch up, cook out, and listen to some good music.

Miller said they are raising money to put a plaque on the property to remind people of the history.

"We don't know what's gonna happen with the school. We don't know if it's gonna be torn down but there is a marker that is going to be placed on these grounds," Miller said.

Dennis Fulton Douglass, the school's namesake, was born in Augusta in 1860 to parents who were slaves. Miller says he devoted his life to education all over the southeast.

He began teaching at Schofield Normal School in Aiken, South Carolina after graduating from Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute in Hampton, Virginia and Winsted College in Winsted, Connecticut.

He later taught at Central College in Macon, Georgia, and was the principal of schools in Hawkinsville and Jeffersonville, Georgia.

He became the principal of the Montezuma Public School back in 1906.

"That's why we're here to celebrate D.R. Douglass," Miller said.

According to Miller, Douglass was the last all-black school in Georgia.

In 1982, D. F. Douglass won the football state championship and they claim to have had one of the best marching bands in Georgia.

Some of the alumni said the Hornets Marching Band kept the people in their seats and there were no trips to the concession stand until halftime was over.

Miller said it broke their hearts when the school closed in 1998, but they all still bleed green and gold.

"We don't ever want to forget. We don't want to forget where we came from," she said.

