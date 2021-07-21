Enjoy smooth jazz outside the Douglass Theatre this Sunday

The theatre is encouraging people to bring a lawn chair

MACON, Georgia — Macon’s Douglass Theatre will play home to the sweet sounds of jazz music this weekend.

On Sunday, the venue will present Jazz in the Courtyard with Ken Trimmins and the Quiet Storm.

It will be outdoors, so the theatre is encouraging people to bring their own lawn chairs.

"The music is always great," said theatre executive director, Gina Ward. "People are able to again bring their snacks and their refreshments and just enjoy the great music."

The show begins at 7 p.m. and admission is free. The Douglass says safety guidelines will be followed.

You can find the event listing on Facebook here.