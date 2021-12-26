Macon's Douglass Theatre kicks off Kwanzaa with Unity Day celebration

There will be other events in Macon throughout the 7-day celebration.

MACON, Ga. — Sunday marked the beginning of Kwanzaa, a holiday meant to connect African-Americans with their African roots. People focus on seven principles for seven days.

On the first night, people in Central Georgia celebrated unity.

“It is about restoration of our culture as a people, and it is also about the coming together of all groups, all faiths,” said Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center event host, George Muhammad.

Dozens gathered at the Douglass Theatre to bring in the first night of the holiday. The celebration included singing, dancing, storytelling, African drumming, and more.

There was also a tribute to Charles Henry Douglass as the theatre named in his honor celebrates its centennial.

“It's tradition, and a family tradition as well as a community tradition to be able to come together with my community and celebrate unity and see the different people in our community. All the different talents and different things that we have to offer; the different information so that we can learn more about our heritage and our history,” said Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center member, Karim Muhammad.

There are a few more Kwanzaa celebrations happening this week.

On Dec. 27, the theater will have a youth night featuring an open mic night youth talent show and canned donation drive. It starts at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Rosa Jackson Center will hold a panel discussion in celebration of Ujamaa Day. The focus of the event and principle is on Black economic unity.