Douglass Theatre prepares for first stage play since the start of the pandemic

MACON, Georgia — Macon’s historic Douglass Theatre will host its first stage play since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic this weekend.
It’s titled ’24 Hours’ and it’s a suspenseful tale of a kidnapping, ransom, and murder. Though it sounds dark, director Steven Little guarantees a good time.
“We've had shows before where people are like, ‘Man I'll never miss another one.’ You know, we cater to not just the typical stage play type, but we can kind of make them like movies, but it's on a stage. I promise you will enjoy it,” said Little.
Performances are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $15.
The Douglass Theatre is located at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in downtown Macon.
