Douglass Theatre showing Alvin Ailey documentary on Sunday

MACON, Georgia — A historic theatre will host a film honoring a dance pioneer this weekend.

On Sunday, the Douglass Theatre will be hosting a film titled, "Ailey." It depicts the groundbreaking work of choreographer Alvin Ailey, one of the first Black Americans to make a mark in the world of dance.

Director Jamila Wignot used images, video, and voice overs from Ailey to create the film.

Macon Film Guild President Robert Fieldsteel says the film will be a great showing for those interested in dance and history.

"If you are interested in Ailey or dance, then it's perfectly suited for that," said Fieldsteel. "We've gone around to the dance studios in town and they've been very enthusiastic that Alvin Ailey is going to be the subject of a documentary here."