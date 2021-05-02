Douglass Theatre takes Black History Month celebration virtual

The historic Douglass Theatre is taking the festivities virtual as it kicks off its "One Hundred Years and Beyond," celebration.

MACON, Ga. — An Iconic part of Macon's past isn't letting the pandemic dampen the celebration of Black History Month.

The event launches on Feb. 17.

That's the birthday of Charles Douglass.. the founder of the historic black entertainment venue.

You can watch the launch unfold live on the Douglass Theater Facebook page on Feb. 17.

You can see the first of four Friday films this month celebrating diversity in the movie industry starting Feb. 5.

The theatre is offering a screening on its web site of "Amazing Grace."

It's a reprise of the film of Aretha Franklin's controversial concert recorded live at the New Temple Baptist Mission Church in Los Angeles in 1972.