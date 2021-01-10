Downed power lines block all lanes on Georgia 247 at US 41 Broadway

Georgia Power reports about 300 people are without power.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Downed utility lines on Georgia 247 at US 41 Broadway in Macon has blocked all lanes of traffic.

That major intersection is right in the middle of the major commuter route between Macon and Robins Air Force Base.

According to GDOT West Central, the estimated time of clearance is 7 a.m. Friday morning, but that's just an estimate and could change.

GDOT says to take alternative routes.

About 270 homes and businesses are without power, according to Georgia Power. The estimated restoration time is 10 a.m.

You can find outage and ERT updates on their website.