PHOTOS | Downed trees in Houston County after severe thunderstorms Thursday evening

Some severe thunderstorms hit Central Georgia Thursday evening. While it did not leave too much damage, it left a tree through the roof of a Houston County home.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — While the severe thunderstorms that hit Central Georgia did not leave too much damage, according to some of the Emergency Management Directors we spoke to, the storms did leave some trees down in Central Georgia.

In one Houston County neighborhood, it brought a tree right through the roof of a home.

According to Shane Shifflett out of Houston County, at around 7 p.m., they had fire crews running around the county dealing with trees and wires down.

One population that is particularly impacted by severe weather is people living in mobile homes. According to previous reporting, 61% of all storm deaths in Georgia happened inside and around mobile homes.

Because of that, Shifflett said that crews made their way through areas with a large number of mobile homes in order to make sure that no one was trapped.

But for the one house that had a tree rip through the roof, the Red Cross was notified, Schifflett said.

Some people in our 13WMAZ Weather Network reported some risky weather situations, too.

One member said that a tree was only feet from going through the roof of his brother's home.

Another person snapped a photo of a trampoline that was blown upside down and was just barely out of the road.

To see some of the photos of the impact of the storm, you can look through our gallery right here. We also have a video from the storm Thursday underneath the gallery, too.

