'We'll always remember': Downtown 9/11 remembrance ceremony honors the lives lost

Dozens gathered to remember the thousands who innocently lost their lives 22 years ago, including U.S. Army Major Wallace Cole Hogan, who was from Macon.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Law Enforcement Foundation continued its tradition of honoring the victims of 9/11.

“Those families lost mothers, fathers, sons, daughters and so we wanted to let them know we are here to support them,” Warren Selby of the Macon-Bibb Law Enforcement Foundation said.

In Public Safety Memorial Park Monday morning, dozens gathered to remember the thousands who innocently lost their lives 22 years ago.

One of the names mentioned was someone with Macon links: U.S. Army Major Wallace Cole Hogan, who was from Macon. Sept. 11, 2001, Hogan was killed in the terrorist attack on the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Hogan attended First Presbyterian Day School. FPD also has a memorial to Hogan, and there are also other memorials to Hogan at Rosa Parks Square, Rose Hill and off Overlook Avenue.

Selby, however, says today was also about paying tribute to the fallen heroes of this community, too.

“We'll always remember they gave the ultimate sacrifice," Selby said.



First responders from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Bibb County Fire Department also placed roses on the memorial that honors Macon-Bibb's fallen heroes.

But at the end of the ceremony, members of the Georgia State Patrol gave a fly-over tribute for the almost 3,000 people killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

In Milledgeville, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp attended the remembrance ceremony at Georgia Military College Prep and gave the keynote speech.

Kemp and his wife, Marty Kemp, also took part in their tradition of writing the names of those who lost their lives on the sidewalk in chalk.

In his speech, Kemp – like Selby – also focuses on those who also put their lives on the line every day to keep people safe.