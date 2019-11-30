MACON, Ga. — More than half a million tiny lights lit up downtown Macon Friday night.

"These lights right here, they're awesome. I always come downtown to look at them all the time. It must take a lot of work," says Briceida Jackson.

Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza kicked off the holiday season with a live concert from the Macon Pops.

The orchestra's Christmas melodies synchronized with the string of lights.

"I can tell you this -- it's something like you've never seen before. Everybody talks about the Callaway Gardens and Stone Mountain lights. Well, this is something completely different," says Doug Richardson.

David Sheppard says,"When they flip the switch and the music plays and the excitement of the kids -- just really enjoy it."

For the first time, the light show has singing trees and buttons for kids to press that changes the trees' colors.

"It's very bright and people can see the joy of Christmas," says Jayden Wright.

Large crowds filled Poplar Street and Third Street.

"It's just a really good time to come out and socialize with Maconites," says Sheppard.

The lights will stick around until January 3rd.

Richardson says he plans to come back, "Especially closer to Christmas, maybe on Christmas Eve. We like coming down here and doing it. It's a great opportunity to get out here and enjoy the weather and lights and music."

This is the third year for the Main Street Christmas lights. 300,000 people came to see the lights in the past two years.

The International Downtown Association recognized NewTown Macon and Bryan Nichols with the Downtown Achievement Award of Excellence for their work on the Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza.

