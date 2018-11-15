DUBLIN — 13WMAZ has previously reported on new businesses coming to downtown Dublin, but now the city says more jobs, places to live, and retail spaces are going to be available by January.

Juan Rodriguez says business is booming for his coffee shop, though it hasn't always been that way.

"We did not get as much foot traffic, we did not get as much tourism as we get now," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez opened his business called My CoffeeShop, four years ago. He says things in the city are different now.

"Today you go outside, there are people from Ireland, people from all over the place, walking all over downtown but it was not like that when we first got here," Rodriguez said.

The reason for the change is a $3.5 million investment into the downtown area, paid for by private investments and SPLOST dollars.

"You know this block has been underutilized for years, and it's a major undertaking," Tara Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw with the Downtown Development Authority says the three projects -- a loft project on Jackson Street, Jackson Street Plaza, and new shops off Jefferson -- are a small part of the growth.

"This block was underserved, as far as off-street parking, so one of the things we want to do, is make that amenity available," Bradshaw said.

Near the intersection of Jackson and Jefferson street, new retail space is already nearly finished.

"The Curry family has been a long time owner of that building, and utilizing historic tax credits, they are now taking that under a complete historic renovation," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw says two organizations have already leased the new space.

"We have about three that are still available, we still have a lot of interest in them," Bradshaw said.

Back at My CoffeeShop, Rodriguez welcomes the continued investment in the city.

"You have so many people from so many places, just coming here, and stopping by, saying "Oh, I found you guys", because we just looked you up on Yelp," Rodriguez said.

Also in the works in Downtown Dublin is a space for entrepreneurs to meet and develop new concepts. The project is on track to be done by January 2019.

