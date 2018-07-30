DUBLIN — The city of Dublin is seeing growth downtown as more and more empty storefronts are being filled by entrepreneurs.

Talking a walk down Jackson Street now is very different than it was this time last year in terms of shopping and restaurants.

One of those new businesses is Two Dames Bridal & More.

Co-owner Kelsey Dame says having her own store has always been a dream and now it's a reality with the support of her mom and dad who help her run the business.

RELATED: Smithsonian ranks Dublin #3 in list of the '20 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2018'

“I always wanted to open my own business. My family has always had their own businesses,” she said.

The 25-year-old now has her own bridal store that sells clothes and specialty items. Some days she still can’t believe she’s living her dream.

“It’s seeing your dreams come to life. There really are no words, I’m excited,” she said.

According to Tara Bradshaw – who oversees the Downtown Development Authority – new business owners like Dame are starting to become a lot more common.

“In the last 12 months, we have 7 new businesses, almost 40 jobs and about $7 million in investments, so that’s pretty incredible for a town of Dublin’s size,” said Bradshaw.

Bradshaw says the city’s commitment to enhancing parking and fixing green spaces is the reason why the businesses are making their mark.

Other reasons businesses are coming to Dublin include tax incentives and the community-oriented environment in the city.

The historic tax credit funded by the federal and state governments gives owners of historic buildings 20-25 percent of their renovation costs back for keeping the building in its original condition, according to Bradshaw.

Currently, seven historic sites are being renovated.

Despite all the construction, Dame says she knows she picked the right place for her business.

“There are tons of events down here; there is always something going on, there is always foot traffic down here,” said Dame, “it’s really building [and] we’re so excited to be down here with the community.”

Bradshaw says the city of Dublin is always talking to developers to try and lure new businesses.

The city also credits a recent increase in tourism as a reason why more businesses are coming to the city.

© 2018 WMAZ