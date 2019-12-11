MACON, Ga. — Filming for an HBO television series will kick off on Tuesday in downtown Macon. A few business said they've noticed more foot traffic.

There's a good chance crews are filming Jordan Peele's "Lovecraft Country." Some crews even transformed some storefronts for scenes.

"Some of the roads are closed and part of Cherry (Street), and Second Street, and Cotton Avenue," said Dots Forget Me Knots' business owner Dorothy Ridley.

That's because the county says filmmakers are shooting another HBO television show under the code name "Project Random."

Ridley says she's seen a few props on storefronts.

"It's exciting for some to come down and watch the filming," said Ridley.

Pre-production work began on October 31. Filming starts Tuesday and will run through Saturday.

"I just like the fact that they totally transformed a block or two in days and made it something totally amazing," said barbershop owner Brian Ochoa.

Ochoa says filmmakers returning to Macon makes him feel proud to call downtown home.

He and Ridley agree parking has been a little tight.

"Sometimes, you know, the parking is taken up, so that can be a deterrence for our customers," said Ridley.

Overall, they say they're eager to see another show made in Macon hit the big screen.

"We have great architecture and a lot of older buildings and I think that's great for filming," said Ridley.

A few movies that have filmed in Macon include "42," "Zombieland 2," and "The 5th Wave," to name a few.

The county says restorative work will happen through November 22.

