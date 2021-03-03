Spirit Forward: Downtown Macon bars partner up to put twists on classic cocktails

Every Wednesday in March, customers can try a classic cocktail with a twist from eight participating downtown Macon venues

MACON, Ga. — A new collaboration is coming to downtown Macon, and it'll highlight talented bartenders while promoting locally distilled Georgia spirits.

“It's easy for us to get a little cutthroat,” said Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails owner, Chelsea Hughes.

It's been nearly a year since downtown Macon restaurants and bars were hit by COVID-19 restrictions. Hughes said now is a time when every customer counts.

“We need every person that comes through our doors," she said.

Rather than compete with other restaurants and bars, Hughes had the idea to promote one another with Spirit Forward.

“It benefits all of us more if we come together," she said.

Here's how it works: Every Wednesday in March, bartenders in participating venues will reimagine classic cocktails with spirits from Georgia-based distilleries.

The spirits will come from places like ASW Distillery, Old Fourth Distillery, Swamp Fox Distilling Co., and Thirteenth Colony Distilleries.

“Some have been assigned moonshine, some have been assigned bourbon, some have vodka or gin, but they all have to make an old-fashioned,” said Emily Hopkins with NewTown Macon.

Bartenders have two days to develop their original interpretation of the cocktail. Specials can be purchased from A Brooke Haven Lounge, Dovetail, JBA, Lazy Susan Tapas Bar, Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails, Kudzu Seafood Company, Reboot Retrocade & Bar, and the Rookery.

If unique takes on a classic cocktail and supporting local businesses aren't enough of an encouragement, there's also a punch card that qualifies you for a prize.



“If you go and visit all eight venues over the course of the month, you'll be entered to win a $25 gift card from every single venue,” said Hopkins.

Hughes think this collaboration will challenge the bartenders and the customers.

“Hopefully this promotion will encourage people to think outside the box and give something new a try," she said.

For more details on what the cocktail of the week is or where to download the punch card, you can visit the Spirit Forward Facebook page here.