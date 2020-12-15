Downtown Macon beauty bar to hold holiday pop-up market

People can come to Kaviar Beauty Bar on Saturday for light refreshments, goodie bags, local vendors, and giveaways.

MACON, Ga. — The owners of a downtown Macon beauty bar are turning their location into a pop-up holiday market.

On Saturday, people can come to Kaviar Beauty Bar at 362 Cotton Ave to "Sip and Shop."

"There are 10 female entrepreneur vendors that are going to be there," co-owner Andria Sands said.

People can enjoy light refreshments as they shop from local vendors for the holidays.

Sands says people will get a free gift bag with goodies and there will be giveaways too.

Vendors will be selling jewelry, waist beads, Mary Kay makeup, skincare products, CBD products and more.

"They'll all be here and we'll have them spread out throughout the entire salon. So there will be like three in the reception area and then two in each room and basically you'll go around the whole thing and go pick out what you need just in time for the holidays," Sands said.

Sands says this event is important because it highlights Central Georgia's local business owners.

"Everybody doesn't get a chance to display their products and they don't have a brick and mortar, so the pop-up shop gives them a chance to come and people to meet them in person, try their products, and put a face to the name of their brand online," she said.

The event is on Dec. 19 from 1-7 p.m. Masks are required to enter.