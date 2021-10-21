Macon couple excited to open bakery in home décor business downtown

The bakery will offer gluten-free, vegan, and allergy-friendly items.

MACON, Ga. — A new bakery opened up Thursday inside a downtown Macon business.

7th Street Salvage is owned by Brent Meyer and his wife, Catherine, who opened up their first location selling architectural salvage items in 2018.

The second location was opened in 2019 and focuses more on local artisans selling home décor and gift items.

Over 25 local artisans sell goods in the store that was previously an old gas station and is located on the corner of Plum and Second Street.

"We've always got ideas going," said Meyer. "We wanted to expand our business."

That's where Annie Grove comes in. Grove is a baker who has experience in both the restaurant and grocery business.

Meyer said the business partnership just "grew organically." Grove will sell bakery items in the store alongside other local bakers during regular hours.

"We're excited to really see what happens throughout this whole process," said Meyer.

Grove started part-time as a manager in February. Once talks of a bakery came about, she moved to a full-time position.

"I'm really excited to have the bakery because I can do more than I used to be able to do," she said.

She started baking when she was young, baking wedding cakes in high school.

"I've baked forever... both of my grandmothers baked," she said.

She also went to the University of South Carolina and studied hospitality and restaurant management.

In the bakery, you'll find common items like brownies, cookies and muffins. But you'll also be able to grab some vegan, gluten-free and allergy-friendly options, too.

"It'll be a mix of sweet and savory," said Grove.

You can visit them Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 592 2nd Street downtown.