'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town

According to Visit Macon, businesses were notified five days before shooting started.

MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated.

Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.

"We've had production crews come in and make claims, shut our roads down, said they were only going to do it for four hours, end up being 11 hours. We were stuck in here and couldn't even leave because they were filming," Passmore said.

There is no parking garage in the immediate area of New Hope Herbal, just street parking. Passmore store has a ramp to make it more accessible for people in a wheelchair or with a walker.

"Sometimes, I end up losing business because they can't get to me because the hinderers, because again trying to come a couple of blocks on a walker whenever you're not used to walking that far," Passmore said

Disney+ is filming a series called "Genius: MLK/X" -- it's about both civil rights protests set in Selma and in New York. A casting call was held for Maconites looking to be featured in the film where production needed more than 200 movie extras.

Shelly Williams with the Disney+ film crew told 13WMAZ this is a closed set so only participating cast and crew can be on the set. Williams says production came in early Monday and has been setting up different scenes around Macon.

Annamarie Gainey was getting her marriage license when she saw the production at the intersection of Third and Mulberry Street. She says seeing Macon in movies makes her want to watch it even more.

"I'm looking forward to seeing this movie, honestly. I didn't know it was about Martin Luther King and Malcolm X. I will definitely be looking forward to watch it, and I'll be sticking around here to see what else we get to see once they start filming," Gainey said.

While the vintage cars and trench coats are appealing to some, Passmore wants production to compensate him.

"They offer small compensation sometimes -- it's an insult what they offer us. And then, sometimes, we don't get paid, so it's OK to hinder our sales while they make their money," Passmore said.

13WMAZ reached out to Macon-Bibb County and they referred us to Visit Macon, they gave us a statement saying:

"The production company walked the entire area and reached out to all businesses around the public announcement on Wednesday. All efforts are being made to allow people to get to businesses and residences. Only the street and parking are closed."

Passmore wishes the city would give them a "30-day notice that this is coming" instead of being told last minute.