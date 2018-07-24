The 20th annual Bragg Jam festival is right around the corner. People from all around Macon will come downtown to see over 80 bands perform and to eat.

Richie Jones co-owns the Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen. He says workers have to over prep to keep up with the foot traffic. During Bragg Jam, he says he expects a 15 percent increase in sales. He says even though Cherry Street gets a bulk of the business, Piedmont's prices and drinks will still attract crowds.

"I think that the hidden gem scenario is the key for us and great beer at Piedmont is also the key there," Jones said.

Bragg Jam is scheduled for July 27th and 28th. To buy tickets and get more details click here.

