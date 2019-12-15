MACON, Ga. — The forecast may not be all that cold, but it was snowing in downtown Macon on Saturday.

Rosa Parks Square played host to a Christmas market and family celebration.

The snow was fake, but the smiles were not.

Holiday shoppers browsed dozens of vendors, while families took advantage of free s'mores, live music, and kids' activities.

A big highlight for Chris Shedd was getting ready to celebrate the holiday season with his 1-year-old son, Wyatt.

"This is going to be his first, I guess, real Christmas he can enjoy with presents and wrapping paper and everything, so we're excited for him," Shedd said.

This is technically Wyatt's second Christmas. He was only 3-weeks-old when he celebrated the holiday last year.

