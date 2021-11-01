Downtown Macon Christmas parade returns in 2021

The 'Macon Merry' parade will take place the first Sunday of December!

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from the 2019 parade.

A favorite Macon-Bibb County is back again in 2021! According to the county, the ‘Macon Merry’ Christmas Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m.

People can once again line the streets along the parade route, which runs from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to First Street, along Cherry Street, and then back down Mulberry Street.

The grand marshal for this parade will be Macon Mayor Lester Miller.

“We’re thrilled to bring back a holiday tradition that’s beloved by so many people,” says Urban Development Authority Executive Director Alex Morrison. “It’s something we missed last year, and it’s a great way to showcase the talent and unique people who make up our vibrant community. It’s also a great way to ring in the holidays and see Santa!”

If you want to participate in the parade, you’ll need to apply now. There are 75 spots, plus room for marching bands.