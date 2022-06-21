Downtown Macon Confederate monument set to move this week

The statue at Second Street and Cotton Avenue will move to a spot outside Rose Hill Cemetery.

MACON, Ga. — The Civil War statue in downtown Macon will soon be moving.

The statue at Second Street and Cotton Avenue will move about three-quarters of a mile, to Whittle Park, outside Rose Hill Cemetery.

Johnny Nickles with the Sons of Confederate Veterans said the move should take two days. The move will begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Supporters say the Confederate monuments are part of Southern history, but critics say they glorify a dark time in history and don’t belong on public property.

The county commission approved plans to move the statue and redesign Cotton Avenue in July 2020, but lawsuits have put those plans on hold.

Nickels said the legal path is now clear, and his group is paying for the move.