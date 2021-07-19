NewTown Macon celebrates clothing stores with Downtown Macon Fashion Week

Emily Hopkins with NewTown Macon says she wants people to recognize downtown Macon as great place to shop for clothes

MACON, Georgia — NewTown Macon is calling all fashionistas to the downtown area this week.

Folks are invited to celebrate Downtown Macon Fashion Week from July 18-24. You can shop in downtown Macon and explore its boutique and apparel shops.

People visiting those businesses will be entered for a chance to win a $500 downtown shopping spree.

"People don't think of downtown quite as much as a place where they can come and shop," Hopkins said. "We have a lot of incredible retailers, both clothing and otherwise, and this is a way for us to show off these clothing boutiques and apparel retailers."

Downtown Macon Fashion Week ends Saturday and includes nine participating stores:

Alexandria's Boutique and Salon

Ambitious Graphics

BirdSong Boutique

Commander in Chic

Daphne's 525

Dot's Forget Me Knots

Frankie's Boutique

Global Sole

WEAR. Your Dollar Makes Change.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page here.