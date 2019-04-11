MACON, Ga. — Another HBO series is coming to Macon under the name 'Project Random.' There's a good chance it's Jordan Peele's 'Lovecraft Country.'

But whatever it is, you can expect some road closings over the next few weeks.

"It was great, it was excitement, I had never been around a movie set being produced," Teresa Spencer said.

Spencer is talking about movie filming she's seen right outside her salon during the past few years.

"I was excited about seeing Boseman playing '42,' so I can see how fine he was," Spencer said.

Besides spotting stars, you can count on seeing some road closures during the next few weeks.

Macon-Bibb County Public Affairs says parking will be closed on:

2nd Street between Cherry and Mulberry Streets

The north side of Cotton Avenue between Mulberry and 2nd Streets

Road and parking closures like these will last through November 22.

"It can be Chicago, it could be New York," Aaron Buzza with Visit Macon said.

Buzza says the downtown area's versatility is what attracts filmmakers.

"We have an older architecture, sort of a classic look to buildings, it does not take a whole lot to make a change for it to be somewhere else," Buzza said.

He says Macon being easy to work with and the southern hospitality makes it a good filming spot.

"It is a wonderful thing for the downtown area, you know the 2nd Street area, and they keep on picking this particular area," Buzza said.

While film crews set up, Spencer is getting ready ready for more business.

