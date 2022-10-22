Downtown Macon hosts the Macon Beer Festival

All proceeds went towards supporting "Pints for Prostates", plus local community grants and downtown Macon projects.

MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon partied for a cause all afternoon on Saturday for the 11th Annual Macon Beer Festival.

This year there was a cornhole event and also a Pints Pacer 5k race.

However, if you didn't feel like running three miles, folks could opt to run a mile...with one small condition.

It was a true 'beer run,' and runners had to stop four times in the race to drink a beer.

And not just any beer -- it had to be canned and have above 5 percent alcohol in it, with no straws or devices that allowed people to chug faster.

People could also try some of the over 100 types of craft beers and wines the festival had to offer.

All proceeds went towards supports "Pints for Prostates" for prostate cancer screening and education, plus local community grants and downtown Macon projects.