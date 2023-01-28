'I hope someone remodels it & brings it back to life': Downtown Macon hotel auction excites business owners

The 16-story, 300 room building has been sitting vacant for a decade, but might be going up for auction in April. Macon business owners say it's a good idea

MACON, Ga. — Some would say downtown Macon's Crowne Plaza – now known as the Ramada Inn – was the place to be in its heyday.

The 16 story, 300 room building has been sitting vacant for a decade, but might be going up for auction in early April.

Macon business owners say they think it's a good idea.

Bennie Coleman owns FSA Automotive sales right across the street from the vacant skyscraper. He says he remembers when the lights were on, and the streets were busy.

"They come back and they're surprised to see what used to be a landmark in the area, basically be a vacant building,” he says.

Coleman's business has been open for 5 years, but he says the hotel's history goes much, much further.

“I mean the story is of the artists and of the famous people that would attend and visit and actually stay on the top floor,” he explains.

Coleman says vacant buildings encourage questionable behavior, so they're ready for the next step.

"We're just two, three blocks from all the action,” he says. “I would like to see a little split between permanent or temporary housing. It'd be great if it had some graduate housing, or for upperclassmen to bring some foot traffic to this part of downtown."

Chasity Richardson owns Anna Bella Riches, a balloon and party decorating shop on Cotton Avenue.

"Everybody was always talking about the Crowne Plaza,” she says.

She says she remembers the hotel as a very nice, five star hotel before it shut down.

"You really couldn't get anything nice like that unless you go to larger cities like Atlanta,” she says.

Richardson says a fond memory was going to eat at the hotel's restaurant on Sundays with her family.

"I really would like to see it as a hotel again because me and my family got a little taste after going in on Sundays after church. So, it would be nice to see,” Richardson says.

Jarred Andrews works at the Otis Redding Foundation.

"I remember it when it was in its day,” he says.

Andrews says he remembers when the hotel was alive. He says he could see the limos coming out of the building when he was younger, but thinks something new should take its place.

"It's kind of an eyesore to see,” Andrews laughs. “I hope someone remodels it and brings it back to life. I would just blow it up and start over.”

Sangha Hospitality, the current owner of the building, will try to sell the hotel for 90 days. If they don’t get a satisfactory offer, it'll go to auction.