MACON, Ga. — A new downtown Macon music park made its debut with the Sculpture Walk.

Macon-Bibb County employees installed two xylophones and a set of colorful bongo drums this week near the corner of Poplar Street.

New landscaping is also going in around the musical sculptures for safety and aesthetics.

Scott Mitchell secured a Downtown Challenge grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia to bring new music sculptures to Turpin Park, which runs in the middle of Third Street between Poplar and Plum streets.

Mitchell says this park is just another great place for people to come and enjoy themselves.

"It gives another place in Macon where people can get together and meet -- meet new friends, meet your next friend -- and that's exciting to us," said Mitchell.

The Music Sculpture Park took several months to complete.

