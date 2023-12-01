Macon Tracks plans 'musical marathon' for November

The 13-mile journey will take you to musical locations throughout downtown Macon.

MACON, Ga. — There's a new way to go for a run and listen to music without having to use headphones.

Macon-Bibb County officials held a press conference at the government center to introduce a new initiative for healthy living and music lovers in downtown Macon.

The event is called Macon Music Half Marathon, a 13-mile journey that takes you to places like the Allman Brothers Big House, Capricorn Studios, and more.

The county partnered with programs like Atrium Health Navicent and the Macon Track Club.

President of the club, FM Barron, says they want people to enjoy Macon's musical history while making healthier choices.

"It can be tiring as you're running, but if you have things to look at, you can enjoy it while you're competing," Barron says.

The marathon is set to take place November 4.