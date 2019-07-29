MACON, Ga. — You could get free pizza for a month from a downtown Macon pizzeria if you can identify two alleged vandals.

According to a post from Fatty’s Pizza located on 2nd Street in downtown Macon, the two men in question came into the restaurant as customers. The post says they later came back with a bandanna tied to a padlock ‘looking to start trouble.’

After being ignored, the two men then allegedly threw an outside table through the window at one of the employees.

The employee wasn’t hit, but the window is shattered and now boarded up.

The owners of the pizzeria say they’re offering a month of free pizza to whoever can help identify the men.

Fatty's Pizza Please help us by sharing! 13 WMAZ WGXA.tv These two guys came into ... Fattys earlier in the night as customers and than came back later to start trouble. My staff wasn't partaking in their threats and ignored them, so they threw our outside table through the window right at one of our employees.

The Bibb Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident did happen around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The call came in as a fight that involved six people, and a metal table was thrown through the exterior window.

If you have any information on the case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

