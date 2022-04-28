'We have to fight': Downtown Macon restaurant temporarily closes as chef battles Stage 4 lung cancer

“A lot of people get their life taken away very quick, without warning. I think I'm lucky enough to have a chance to fight for my life. That’s what I’m going to do."

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A downtown Macon restaurant is closed indefinitely after the owner received some life-changing news. In March, doctors told Ladda Bistro chef Tom Sarrtsud he has Stage 4 lung cancer.

“The doctors told us that it wasn’t something a surgery could no longer fix. They found more than one spot… it spread all over his chest,” said his daughter, Jiin Sarrtsud.

Chef Tom has an uphill battle in his fight against cancer.

“I can’t be treated with surgery now. I have to go see an oncologist and I might have to go through chemo,” said Tom.

As the Sarrtsud family gears up for the fight with him, they had to make a tough decision. They decided to temporarily close their restaurant, Ladda Bistro.

The bistro, located on Cherry Street, has just three employees – Chef Tom, his wife, and their daughter.

“I believe it is time for us to cherish these moments and enjoy these moments, but I know we all miss the restaurant because it was a big part of us,” said Jiin.

“That’s my main income for the family. The financials are very terrible right now,” said Tom.

The family is relying on their savings to keep them afloat while Jiin looks for a job and helps with her dad. With everything the family is going through, Tom is keeping his head held high and maintains a positive attitude.

“A lot of people get their life taken away very quick, without warning. I think I am lucky enough to have a chance to fight for my life [and] that’s what I’m going to do,” said Tom.

He says he doesn’t know about anyone in his family having cancer, so the news came as a shock. The Sarrtsuds are thankful for the love and support they’ve received from the community.