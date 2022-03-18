Downtown Macon restaurants celebrate Cherry Blossom with pink foods, drinks

From pink pizzas to pink tostadas, pink grits, cherry French toast and cherry desserts, these downtown restaurants have you covered.

MACON, Ga. — It wouldn't be the Pinkest Party on Earth without some pink drinks and dishes. So... you're probably wondering when you can find them.

First up, Yollah on College Street. It's a Latin fusion restaurant with a Southern spin.

Not only is Yollah going to serve up some pink drinks, but they will also have French toast stuffed with cream cheese and cherries, cherry and cream cheese empanadas, homemade cherry ice cream for dessert, and pink tortillas made fresh in-house!

"Those are tasty, and they are pink!" said owner Dawn McCullar.

Next, for all those pizza lovers out there, Fatty's Pizza.

"We just love all of the pink, we just love all of the fresh faces that come from out of town," said Parish and Fatty's owner assistant Ashley Pardington.

You can get a signature extra cheesy pizza with a pink base sauce (it's lightly colored alfredo) topped with chicken, spinach and olives. For dessert, they have their sweet kinks drizzled with a pink frosting.

Once you get your pizza fill over at Fatty's, you can grab a drink at the Brick.

"I'm from Macon, I've been here my whole life, and Cherry Blossom is something I very much look forward to each year," said General Manager Alex Thigpen.

With a kickoff party on Friday, the Brick is ready to celebrate every single day.

"We'll have drink specials almost every day of the week, depending on what day it is, it's going to be different things," said Thigpen.

Over at Parish, a Cajun restaurant, they will also have French toast and beignets topped with pink icing. Even their grits will be pink!

"We're going to be offering our award winning shrimp and grits, of course the grits are going to be pink and festive," said Pardington.

The pink doesn't stop at the food, though. There's a pink poodle martini topped with fluffy cotton candy, mimosas for brunch, peach blossoms, and Bellinis with strawberries.

"It's our favorite time of year, we love pink. We are lots of ladies who love pink. We have pink everything," said Padington.

Cherry blossom season is off to a great start and you can find all of these items over the course of the festival.

"I think that people just really look forward to Cherry Blossom. We've been through the winter... it signals spring and new growth, and everybody's getting out and having a great time. Getting out and visiting your local restaurants," said McCullar.