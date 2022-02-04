What you need to know about downtown Macon road closings for filming of 'The Color Purple'

Several roads will be closed downtown from April 4-11.

MACON, Ga. — From Hollywood Boulevard to Poplar Street, a new movie is now filming in downtown Macon. It’s a musical adaptation of the 1985 classic, A Color Purple.

Stars like Ciara, Taraji P. Henson and Fantasia are set to be in the film.

Vice president of development for Visit Macon, Aaron Buzza, says he’s thrilled for the new production.

"As always, we're really excited to have films and television productions come into town,” he said.

But there will be a few changes for drivers as road closings are expected to accommodate filming.

Starting Monday, the left lane on 3rd Street between Poplar and Cherry will be closed. The turnaround at 3rd and Poplar will also be closed.

On April 6, Mulberry Street Lane between MLK Boulevard and 3rd Street and along 2nd Street will be closed.

"When you have productions here, you have their crew here, they’re in hotels, going out to eat, shopping. They run out of plywood and go to hardware stores, so there’s an opportunity,” said Buzza.

The last day for filming in Macon is April 11, so you won’t see as many orange barrels around downtown.

Here is a full list of expected closures:

Monday, April 4

Closure of left lane of Third Street between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane

Closure of turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street

Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street Lane

Closure of Second Street parking lane, between Cherry and Mulberry Street Lane

Tuesday, April 5

Closure of left lane of Third Street between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane

Closure of turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street

Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street Lane

Wednesday, April 6

Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street

Closure of northbound Poplar Street between entrance to Poplar Street Parking Deck and Second Street Lane

Closure of southbound Poplar Street between Third Street and MLK Boulevard

Closure of eastbound Third Street between Poplar Street Lane and Cherry Street

Closure of westbound Third Street between Cherry Street and Poplar Street

Closure of Third Street Lane, between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane

Closure of Cherry Street Lane, between Third Street Lane and Third Street

Thursday, April 7

Closure of left lane of Third Street between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane

Closure of turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street

Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between MLK Boulevard and Third Street

Closure of Second Street between Cherry Street and Mulberry Street

Closure of Mulberry Street Lane, between Cotton Avenue and Second Street

Friday, April 8

Closure of left lane of Third Street between Poplar Street and Cherry Street Lane

Closure of turnaround at Third Street and Poplar Street

Closure of Second Street parking lane, between Cherry and Mulberry Street Lane

Monday, April 11