MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators have charged two men with an attempted robbery that happened in front of a downtown Macon restaurant after-hours this summer.

According to a news release, Philemon Freeman, 22, and Tremayne Driskell Jr., 23, are charged with robbery. The two men were arrested Thursday morning.

CASE HISTORY

The 30-year-old victim was walking home from work around 4 a.m. on June 23 when he stopped in front of the Rookery on Cherry Street to respond to a text.

Two men them came from behind, and one threw him to the ground. The two then began attacking him.

The victim pulled out his gun and fired multiple times, hitting one of the suspects – identified as Freeman.

The two are begin held on an $11,200 bond, each.

Anyone with more information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

