Macon clinic's volunteer physician named Rotary Club’s 2021 Hidden Hero

Dr. Carl Lane has spent the last decade helping patients and mentoring medical students at the Macon Volunteer Clinic

MACON, Ga. — The Downtown Macon Rotary Club named its 2021 Hidden Hero Award winner at a luncheon Wednesday.

Dr. Carl Lane, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon, was named this year’s recipient from a list of more than 30 nominations for his work at the Macon Volunteer Clinic.

The Rotary Club says Lane, a Yale graduate, retired after 46 years of practicing medicine and has been active at the clinic for the last decade. He sees patients and mentors medical students weekly at the free clinic on Rogers Avenue, and has spent 500 hours treating patients in the last two years.

Macon Volunteer Clinic executive director, Nancy White, said his dedication was an inspiration to everyone there.

“Dr. Lane is an inspiration to our patients, medical students and clinical staff. Even after the COVID-19 shutdown last year, he was one of the first physicians to return to see patients every week,” said White.

The club will be donating to the Macon Volunteer Clinic on his behalf.