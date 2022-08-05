'She's always there': Downtown Macon shares what they love most about their moms

This Mother's Day, we spoke to some Maconites in downtown who shared with us why they love their moms and what makes them so special.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Throughout Central Georgia, Mother's are being celebrated for many reasons. Some of those reasons- "just being a good mom."

Families in Downtown Macon shared why they love their moms, and what makes them so special.

Whitney Harris said she loves her mom because she is 'inspirational'.

"She's so compassionate," she said, "She's so sweet and that's what I love about her."

If you ask Caden Waterston, he would say he has the "best mom in Central Georgia!"

"She cares so much," he said, "and have gotten people out of rough times."

James Bryson said what makes his mom so special as that she's always there.

"She's a caring person," Bryson said.

"She's always willing to step in and do what she needs to do for her children. Even as adults."

As much as we may love our moms, sometimes they can get on our nerves too!

Gina Herring said her mom is aggravating because, "She always wants me to wear lipstick."

But she also appreciate the upbringings her mom has given her.

"The best thing about my mom is that she taught me about Jesus," she said.

When asked, Drew Tosi said it only takes a few seconds to tell the world how awesome his mom is.

"My mom is selfless," he said, "She's giving and she is kind to others."

Bonny Dickinson said, even though her mother is no longer with her, she left something very meaningful.

"My mom taught me what it means to love other people," Bonny said. "She believed in me before I believed in myself."

If you're a little teary-eyed, then you're probably thinking about what makes you mom special too!

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms!