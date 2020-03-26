MACON, Ga. — Macon's Cherry Blossom Festival may be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but Wednesday, fountains and sidewalks were painted pink for the celebration anyway.

Cherry Street still got to see the splash of pink that is common this time of year.

Although "the Pinkest Party on Earth" won't come in the form of a 10-day festival this year, you can still celebrate the beauty of Macon's Yoshino cherry trees by watching them bloom across the city this spring.

Your Photos: March 2020 From: Karen Gorur From: Martha Ard From: Gena Jayne DeBoe From: Randy Wise From: Yolanda Brack From: Tami Harmon McGraw

Next year's Cherry Blossom Festival is set for March 19 through March 28.

RELATED: Central Georgia’s nature still shines amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: List: Events, sports cancellations and postponements in Central Georgia

RELATED: Cherry blossoms beginning to bloom in Macon

RELATED: Macon's Cherry Blossom Festival canceled due to coronavirus concerns

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.