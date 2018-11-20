The time to give thanks is right around the corner, but Macon's downtown Key Club wanted to start early.

Dozens of people started lining up to get food hours before Tuesday's afternoon event.

For the past five years, Greg Rozier and friends and family have come together to feed the less fortunate.

From turkey and ham to all of the fixings, Rozier says they are able to feed over 150 people, and it's all homemade.

"We very family-oriented, so I know if I was put in that position that I would want a homemade meal or a Thanksgiving meal during the holidays," he says.

Rozier says they are asking for more volunteers for next year so they can continue to grow the event and give back to the community.

