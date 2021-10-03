Local businesses will have a sidewalk sale to support the the downtown area

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville is inviting everybody to come downtown and shop on Saturday.

Milledgeville Main Street and downtown businesses are presenting the Second Saturday Sidewalk Sale Series.

Various merchants and restaurants throughout downtown will participate in this event designed to enhance the shopping experience and support the downtown.

Downtown Development Executive Director Carlee Schulte and Firefly Boutique Owner Amber Patitucci discussed what people can look forward to this Saturday.

"We started this kind of as a way to get people out shopping downtown supporting our local businesses because it's been a rough year, as we all know," Schulte said. "This was a way to allow everybody to be outside in an open air concept so they could feel safer being outside."

"It's just a good fun way to get out out with the family and come shop some good sales that are going to be on the sidewalk," Patitucci said. "It's supposed to be a beautiful weekend. It's just the second Saturday. All the stores are doing some type of deal of some sort."

The Second Saturday sales will take place this Saturday and in April and May from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.