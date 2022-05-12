Downtown Milledgeville celebrates the holidays with annual parade

The parade started at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and lasted for nearly two hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — For miles you could see families lining the road to cheer on Christmas floats and special guests like Santa Clause.

Dozens of kids marched with bands and dance teams.

Antique cars cruised through the route.

It wasn't just folks on the nice list that marched, The Grinch was also at the parade and already made the naughty list.

Amelia Catrett came by to see her brother and the boy scouts, and, of course, get some candy too.

"I like getting candy. My favorite would be candy canes," she said.

Ashley Davis and her family came to support her son Aiden with the Midway Hills Academy drill team.

"I'm a big crybaby," Davis said. "I'll probably be crying and cheering him on at the same time."