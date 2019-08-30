MACON, Ga. — Two Macon men are being held without bond after they robbed a woman at knifepoint downtown, according to a news release.

It says that deputies were checking the area around Second Street and Cherry Street Friday morning when they were flagged down by a screaming woman in the alley.

She was crying and picking up items off the ground, and she told the deputies two men with a knife tried to take her purse and cellphone. She was not injured during the robbery attempt.

Deputies found the two suspects nearby and arrested them.

They were identified as 40-year-old- Pagreyo Blash and 35-year-old Brandon Wilcher.

Both were charged with armed robbery and are being held without bond.

Anyone with information on the case can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

