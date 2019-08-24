WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The second annual Cruisin’ Car Show rolled back to the Museum of Aviation on Saturday morning.

Dozens of cars lined up in the parking lot for people to stop by and take a look.

The show is in memory of Peach County Sheriff Patrick Sondron, who died in the line of duty back in 2016.



Brad Niebrand is a chairman for the Warner Robins Jeep Club. He says he is happy to support this cause.

“We were here the first year – the inaugural year – and it’s an event we love to support,” Niebrand said. “We love to back the blue. We are out here to have a great time and raise money for a good organization.”

The entry fee for the event was $20 and all proceeds go to the C.O.P.S. organization, which stands for 'concerns of police survivors.' It is an organization dedicated to helping the families of fallen officers.

