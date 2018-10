Dozens have started to pour into downtown Macon for trick-or-treating.

At 4:00 p.m., downtown Macon businesses and organizations opened their doors to trick-or-treaters.

They are hosting several activities along the streets of downtown Macon including a scavenger hunt, coloring contest, games and more.

You can click here for a map of all the participating businesses.

The event will be going on until 7 p.m. and is free and opn to the public.

