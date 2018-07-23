The 79-year-old mother and co-defendant of pill-mill suspect Dr. Thomas Sachy wants federal prosecutors to stop freezing her Social Security funds.

Last month, federal indictments said Dr. Sachy illegally prescribed several types of opioids and other drugs and that those illegal prescriptions killed or injured at least two people.

Federal drug agents also arrested three workers at Sachy's clinic in Gray. One of them was his mother, Maureen Sachy.

Federal prosecutors also froze various bank accounts and other assets connected to the four suspects -- standard procedure in drug and money-laundering cases.

But Maureen Sachy says that's not fair. Her lawyer filed a July 12 emergency motion in federal court asking a judge to let her use her Social Security money.

Her attorney wrote that she recently received a Social Security lump-sum payment of about $5,000 in addition to two $700 monthly checks. Those funds were deposited electronically in her account, according to the motion.

Maureen Sachy's lawyer writes federal prosecutors shouldn't treat that money like criminal proceeds that should be forfeited.

She is now out on bond and "indigent" without access to that money, wrote attorney Brian Jarrard.

"Defendant Maureen Sachy is solely reliant upon the charity of family and friends to pay for the basic essentials of life, including food, utilities, medical care, medical insurance, housing and transportation, etc.," wrote Jarrard.

His motion notes it could take years to resolve the case and give Maureen Sachy access to her money.

"Maureen Sachy is in extreme financial distress, has no source of income, and is in dire need of access to her Social Security benefits/access," Jarrard wrote.

The July 12 motion asks for a hearing on un-freezing Maureen Sachy's Social Security money. No date has been set, and federal prosecutors have not responded.

Both Sachys and two other co-defendants have pleaded not guilty.

A court hearing will be held Thursday on whether Thomas Sachy should be released from jail while awaiting trial. His clinic, Georgia Pain and Behavioral Medicine, remains closed.

