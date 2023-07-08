Drainage repairs in West Macon lead to road closures

The Macon Water Authority will be temporarily closing Tucker Road in West Macon Monday through Wednesday to repair a 24-inch storm drain pipe.

MACON, Ga. — One call-in request can lead to change within the community. The Macon Water Authority will be temporarily closing Tucker Road this week, Monday through Wednesday to repair a 24-inch storm drain pipe.

Here’s what you need to know and how to avoid the traffic.

A customer first contacted the Macon Water Authority to raise awareness about a dip in the road that seems to be getting deeper throughout the years. The dip in the road is located in West Macon in front of 2099 Tucker Road. Now, they’re on a mission to fix the problem before it becomes worse.

“We are taking care of this for safety reasons,” Assistant Storm Water Manager for the Macon Water Authority Monte Tolleson said. "What happens is, the pipe sections get displaced and soil starts getting washed out from around the pipe causing it to sink and over time it could cause a cave-in. Thank goodness for the customer that called in. Hopefully, we’re going to catch this before it falls in.”

In addition to closing down Tucker Road, they will be detouring drivers to use Price Road and Thomaston Road. But the Water Authority is hoping to make the impact to local businesses as minor as possible.

“When we shut it down, the Publix is right up the road," Tolleson said. "We'll have the signage on this side where it doesn't affect their business. We're going to be at Price Road shutting it down there. There will be a detour and it's not that big of a detour. You'll be able to come down Price Road, cut back over at Thomaston Road and it shouldn't interfere with the businesses whatsoever."

Tommy Sadler, the owner of Tommy’s Bakery and Cafe located on 5580 Thomaston Road spoke to us about how this could affect his business.

"We depend over here on the high traffic count because we’re out of the way from the Macon downtown area," Sadler said. "We really depend on people to be able to get over here easy, but if you got Tucker Road stopped up, it’s obviously going to hit them and us and everybody.”

Across the street where most of the repairs will be, the co-owner of Apex Roofing and Remodeling thinks it'll make travel times longer.

“It'll be pretty congested right here at the intersection," owner Matthew Mahoney said. "Especially with people coming to Publix and shopping and all the new shopping centers and stuff they’re adding around this area, it’s definitely gonna make it a little more congested and travel time’s going to take a little bit longer.”

While the repairs are underway, 13WMAZ asked the Macon Water Authority about how long the detour will add to drivers' travel times

“Golley it’d be maybe 5 minutes?" Tolleson said. "We know this is a high-traffic area, I know it would be a little bit of a disruption but just bear with us, take the detours as needed and I think we can work through this and there shouldn't be any problem whatsoever."

We took the detour to see how far out of the way you would have to go and, turns out, the detour is an extra 5 to 7 minutes. Local businesses and companies gave drivers some advice for those in or traveling to the West Macon area.

“Just come up with an alternate route to avoid the area during the times they’re working," Mahoney said. "Maybe plan around having a few extra minutes for travel time.”

Sadler said that it'll be an inconvenience, but still, the detour shouldn't be that much of an issue.